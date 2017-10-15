Head-To-Head Contrast: Clearfield (CLFD) vs. Its Rivals

Clearfield (NASDAQ: CLFD) is one of 67 public companies in the “Communications & Networking” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Clearfield to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Clearfield and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearfield 0 0 1 0 3.00 Clearfield Competitors 362 2392 3922 154 2.57

Clearfield presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.70%. As a group, “Communications & Networking” companies have a potential upside of 22.81%. Given Clearfield’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clearfield has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.4% of Clearfield shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of shares of all “Communications & Networking” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of Clearfield shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “Communications & Networking” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Clearfield and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearfield 6.87% 8.12% 7.51% Clearfield Competitors -1.82% -6.57% 0.51%

Volatility & Risk

Clearfield has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearfield’s peers have a beta of 1.17, indicating that their average stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clearfield and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Clearfield $76.58 million $9.17 million 34.74 Clearfield Competitors $2.88 billion $623.96 million 27.03

Clearfield’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Clearfield. Clearfield is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Clearfield beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells fiber management and enclosure platform that consolidates, distributes and protects fiber as it moves from the inside plant to the outside plant and all the way to the home, business and cell site. The Company’s products include Clearview Cassette, which is the building block of its product platform; Connectivity and Optical Components; FieldSmart, which is a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes and other enclosures that house the Clearview components; FieldShield, which is a fiber delivery method for broadband deployment; CraftSmart, which is a line of optical protection field enclosures, and Cable Assemblies. Its products are sold across broadband service providers, including traditional telephone companies, competitive local exchange carriers, multiple service operators (cable television), wireless service providers, and municipal-owned utilities that utilize fiber in their service offerings to businesses and consumers.

