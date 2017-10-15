Head to Head Comparison: Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) and Forum Energy Technologies (FET)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE: SOI) and Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and Forum Energy Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A Forum Energy Technologies -18.89% -4.55% -3.03%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and Forum Energy Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure $35.75 million 4.93 $19.07 million N/A N/A Forum Energy Technologies $657.68 million 2.08 -$22.64 million ($1.31) -10.84

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Forum Energy Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.2% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 32.8% of Forum Energy Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and Forum Energy Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure 0 2 11 0 2.85 Forum Energy Technologies 0 12 4 0 2.25

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure presently has a consensus price target of $17.10, suggesting a potential upside of 5.88%. Forum Energy Technologies has a consensus price target of $18.73, suggesting a potential upside of 31.92%. Given Forum Energy Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Forum Energy Technologies is more favorable than Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Summary

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure beats Forum Energy Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. manufactures and provides its mobile proppant management systems that unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. The Company offers its services to oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) companies, as well as oilfield service companies. Its mobile proppant system is designed to address the challenges associated with transferring large quantities of proppant to the well site, including the cost and management of last mile logistics. Its systems provide 2.5 million pounds of proppant storage capacity. The Company manufactures its systems at its facility in Early, Texas, The Company’s system provides Streamlined last mile logistics and Improved execution to meet completion designs. Its systems provide triple the storage capacity, such as trailer-mounted, hydraulically powered storage bins. Its integrated PropView system delivers real-time proppant inventory and consumption levels.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. is an oilfield products company. The Company designs, manufactures and distributes products, and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services. The Company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling and subsea construction markets. The Completions segment designs, manufactures and supplies products, and provide related services to the well construction, completion, stimulation and intervention markets. The Production & Infrastructure segment designs, manufactures and supplies products, and provides related equipment and services to production and infrastructure markets. Its product offering includes a mix of engineered capital products and replaced items that are used in the exploration, development, production and transportation of oil and natural gas.

