Head-To-Head Comparison: National Retail Properties (NNN) vs. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC) and National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. and National Retail Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. 13.92% 2.71% 1.31% National Retail Properties 44.17% 8.22% 4.03%

Dividends

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. National Retail Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. pays out 227.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. National Retail Properties pays out 142.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. National Retail Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.9% of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of National Retail Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of National Retail Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Retail Properties has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. and National Retail Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. 0 4 3 0 2.43 National Retail Properties 0 2 4 0 2.67

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. presently has a consensus price target of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 15.12%. National Retail Properties has a consensus price target of $48.20, indicating a potential upside of 13.15%. Given Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is more favorable than National Retail Properties.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. and National Retail Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. $254.96 million 8.35 $162.92 million $0.33 58.79 National Retail Properties $562.72 million 11.30 $500.46 million $1.33 32.03

National Retail Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.. National Retail Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Retail Opportunity Investments Corp., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

National Retail Properties beats Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of necessity-based community and neighborhood shopping centers on the west coast of the United States, anchored by supermarkets and drugstores. Retail Opportunity Investments Partnership, LP is the operating partnership of the Company. The Operating Partnership holds substantially all the assets of the Company and directly or indirectly holds the ownership interests in the Company’s real estate ventures. The Operating Partnership conducts the operations of the Company’s business. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 82 properties (81 retail and one office) totaling approximately 9.4 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA). As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio was approximately 97.6% leased.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company acquires, owns, invests in and develops properties that are leased primarily to retail tenants under long-term net leases and are primarily held for investment. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 2,535 properties with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 27,204,000 square feet, located in 48 states. The Company focuses on investing in a range of property and tenant types; leases, mortgages and other types of real estate interests; loans secured by personal property; loans secured by partnership or membership interests in partnerships or limited liability companies, and securities of other REITs, or other issuers, including for the purpose of exercising control over such entities. The Company owns a portfolio of freestanding retail stores across the United States. It owns approximately 2,290 stores, which are leased to over 400 tenants in approximately 40 different retail categories.

