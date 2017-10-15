Head to Head Comparison: Immunomedics (IMMU) vs. Intrexon Corporation (XON)

Immunomedics (NASDAQ: IMMU) and Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Immunomedics Inc. alerts:

57.4% of Immunomedics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Intrexon Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Immunomedics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.1% of Intrexon Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Immunomedics has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intrexon Corporation has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Immunomedics and Intrexon Corporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunomedics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Intrexon Corporation 0 1 5 0 2.83

Immunomedics currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.25%. Intrexon Corporation has a consensus target price of $43.20, suggesting a potential upside of 140.13%. Given Intrexon Corporation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intrexon Corporation is more favorable than Immunomedics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Immunomedics and Intrexon Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunomedics $3.09 million 422.07 -$71.33 million ($1.43) -8.20 Intrexon Corporation $202.92 million 10.68 -$99.62 million ($1.03) -17.47

Immunomedics has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Intrexon Corporation. Intrexon Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Immunomedics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Immunomedics and Intrexon Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunomedics -4,956.52% N/A -109.37% Intrexon Corporation -60.63% -19.08% -11.53%

Summary

Intrexon Corporation beats Immunomedics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders and other serious diseases. Its geographic segments include United States and Europe. Its technologies allow it to create humanized antibodies that can be used either alone in unlabeled or naked form, or conjugated with radioactive isotopes, chemotherapeutics, cytokines or toxins. It has a pipeline of eight clinical-stage product candidates. Its portfolio of investigational products includes antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) that are designed to deliver a payload of a chemotherapeutic directly to the tumor, while the managing overall toxic effects that are found with conventional administration of these chemotherapy agents. Its ADCs are sacituzumab govitecan (IMMU-132) and labetuzumab govitecan (IMMU-130), which are in Phase II trials.

About Intrexon Corporation

Intrexon Corporation (Intrexon) forms collaborations to create biologically-based products and processes using synthetic biology. The Company’s domestic operations are in California, Florida, Maryland, and Virginia, and its primary international operations are in Belgium and Hungary. The Company designs, builds and regulates gene programs, which are deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequences that consist of genetic components. The Company’s synthetic biology capabilities include the ability to control the amount, location and modification of biological molecules to control the function and output of living cells and optimize for desired results at an industrial scale. The Company’s technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing (LEAP), and ActoBiotics platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.