Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Trevena in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Trevena and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trevena from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.23.

Get Trevena Inc. alerts:

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) opened at 2.19 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is $130.73 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73. Trevena has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $8.00.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). On average, equities analysts expect that Trevena will post ($1.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “HC Wainwright Cuts Trevena, Inc. (TRVN) Price Target to $7.00” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/hc-wainwright-cuts-trevena-inc-trvn-price-target-to-7-00.html.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Trevena by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trevena by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trevena by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 77,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trevena by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Trevena by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in developing various therapies. The Company is developing OLINVO, a u-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator (u-GPS) for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous (IV) administration is preferred. It is focused on commercializing it in the United States for use in acute care settings, such as hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.