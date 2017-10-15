Hays plc (HAS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by J P Morgan Chase & Co

Hays plc (LON:HAS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co in a report issued on Friday. They currently have a GBX 165 ($2.17) price target on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.16% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities Ltd restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.37) target price on shares of Hays plc in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hays plc in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.56) price target on shares of Hays plc in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hays plc from GBX 157 ($2.06) to GBX 149 ($1.96) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hays plc from GBX 163 ($2.14) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hays plc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 171.71 ($2.26).
Shares of Hays plc (LON HAS) opened at 190.00 on Friday. Hays plc has a 12-month low of GBX 130.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 199.90. The company’s market cap is GBX 2.74 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 186.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 172.04.
In other news, insider Doug Evans sold 31,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.43), for a total transaction of £57,757 ($75,936.10).
Hays plc Company Profile
Hays plc is a recruitment company. The Company’s segments include Asia Pacific; Continental Europe & Rest of World, and United Kingdom & Ireland. The Company offers temporary and permanent recruitment services to private and public sector markets. It operates in over 30 countries and approximately 20 specialisms.
Receive News & Ratings for Hays plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.