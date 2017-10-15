Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has $281,000 Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $134,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $191,000. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 target price (up previously from $144.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. J P Morgan Chase & Co began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.75.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE NEE) opened at 150.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.85. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $110.49 and a one year high of $152.27. The stock has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 24.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post $6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.9825 dividend. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 45.02%.

In other news, EVP John W. Ketchum sold 2,900 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,786 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,385 shares of company stock worth $9,614,382 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc (NEE) is a holding company. The Company is an electric power companies in North America and, through its subsidiary NextEra Energy Resources, LLC (NEER) and its affiliated entities, is the generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun. NEE also owns and/or operates generation, transmission and distribution facilities to support its services to retail and wholesale customers, and has investments in gas infrastructure assets.

