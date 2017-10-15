Hargreaves Lansdown PLC’s (HL) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their sell rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a GBX 1,170 ($15.38) price target on the stock.
HL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC from GBX 1,495 ($19.66) to GBX 1,600 ($21.04) and gave the stock an add rating in a research note on Wednesday. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($19.33) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,471 ($19.34) price target (up from GBX 1,462 ($19.22)) on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 1,497 ($19.68) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,405.25 ($18.48).
Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL) opened at 1536.00 on Wednesday. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,122.00 and a one year high of GBX 1,545.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,438.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,373.52. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 7.27 billion.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 20.40 ($0.27) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.
In other news, insider Christopher Hill sold 6,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,343 ($17.66), for a total transaction of £82,513.92 ($108,485.30).
About Hargreaves Lansdown PLC
Hargreaves Lansdown plc offers a direct to investor investment service. The Company provides execution only, advisory services and third-party investments for individuals and corporates. Its segments are the Vantage division, the Discretionary/Managed division and the Third Party/Other Services division.
Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.