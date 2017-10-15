Liberum Capital restated their sell rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a GBX 1,170 ($15.38) price target on the stock.

HL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC from GBX 1,495 ($19.66) to GBX 1,600 ($21.04) and gave the stock an add rating in a research note on Wednesday. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($19.33) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,471 ($19.34) price target (up from GBX 1,462 ($19.22)) on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 1,497 ($19.68) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,405.25 ($18.48).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown PLC alerts:

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL) opened at 1536.00 on Wednesday. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,122.00 and a one year high of GBX 1,545.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,438.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,373.52. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 7.27 billion.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC’s (HL) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/hargreaves-lansdown-plcs-hl-sell-rating-reaffirmed-at-liberum-capital.html.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 20.40 ($0.27) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

In other news, insider Christopher Hill sold 6,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,343 ($17.66), for a total transaction of £82,513.92 ($108,485.30).

About Hargreaves Lansdown PLC

Hargreaves Lansdown plc offers a direct to investor investment service. The Company provides execution only, advisory services and third-party investments for individuals and corporates. Its segments are the Vantage division, the Discretionary/Managed division and the Third Party/Other Services division.

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.