Hall Laurie J Trustee Trims Stake in Cintas Corporation (CTAS)

Hall Laurie J Trustee trimmed its position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Cintas Corporation were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cintas Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target (up from $136.00) on shares of Cintas Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Cintas Corporation in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cintas Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ CTAS) traded up 0.28% on Friday, hitting $151.94. The company had a trading volume of 522,463 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.77 and a 200-day moving average of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.86. Cintas Corporation has a 12-month low of $102.07 and a 12-month high of $152.48.

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.18. Cintas Corporation had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post $5.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total transaction of $267,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,018.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $104,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,108,877.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation Profile

Cintas Corporation is a provider of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs, as well as a provider of related business services, including entrance mats, restroom cleaning services and supplies, carpet and tile cleaning services, first aid and safety services and fire protection products and services.

