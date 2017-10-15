Hall Laurie J Trustee Maintains Position in Zoetis Inc. (ZTS)

Hall Laurie J Trustee held its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,025 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 166,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after buying an additional 33,718 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 237,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after buying an additional 9,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE ZTS) traded up 0.82% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,401,585 shares. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.86 and a 1-year high of $65.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 62.49% and a net margin of 17.50%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post $2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 23.73%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Hilliard Lyons began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.76.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines, with a focus on both livestock and companion animals. The Company has a business, commercializing products across eight core species: cattle, swine, poultry, sheep and fish (collectively, livestock) and dogs, cats and horses (collectively, companion animals), and within five product categories: anti-infectives, vaccines, parasiticides, medicated feed additives and other pharmaceuticals.

