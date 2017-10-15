Hall Laurie J Trustee Increases Position in Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.3% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management Inc. alerts:

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) traded up 0.13% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.02. 2,086,835 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.49 and a 200 day moving average of $74.56. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $61.59 and a one year high of $79.28.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post $3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.42%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WM. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday. Bank of America Corporation decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.74.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Hall Laurie J Trustee Increases Position in Waste Management, Inc. (WM)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/hall-laurie-j-trustee-increases-position-in-waste-management-inc-wm.html.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $33,694.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,828,338.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $36,369.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,218.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc (WM) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is a provider of waste management environmental services. The Company’s segments include Solid Waste and Other. The Company’s Solid Waste segment includes its solid waste business. The Other segment includes its Strategic Business Solutions (WMSBS) organization; its landfill gas-to-energy operations and third-party subcontract and administration services managed by its Energy and Environmental Services and WM Renewable Energy organizations; its recycling brokerage services, and its service offerings and solutions, such as portable self-storage and long distance moving services, fluorescent lamp recycling and interests it holds in oil and gas producing properties.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.