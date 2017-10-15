Hahn Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Genpact Limited (G)

Hahn Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 834,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99,320 shares during the period. Genpact Limited makes up 2.4% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Genpact Limited worth $23,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Genpact Limited during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Genpact Limited by 105.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 108,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 55,897 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact Limited by 619.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Genpact Limited by 7.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact Limited in the second quarter worth approximately $335,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Genpact Limited from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genpact Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on shares of Genpact Limited from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Genpact Limited from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Genpact Limited in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.38.

In related news, insider Mohit Thukral sold 25,000 shares of Genpact Limited stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $709,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,102.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 8,498,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $244,087,661.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,358,442 shares of company stock valued at $297,475,276 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genpact Limited (G) traded up 0.44% on Friday, hitting $29.54. 335,211 shares of the stock traded hands. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $31.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.53.

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.68 million. Genpact Limited had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 23.33%. Genpact Limited’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post $1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Genpact Limited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

Genpact Limited Profile

Genpact Limited is engaged in providing digitally powered business process management and services. The Company is also engaged in designing, transforming and running a combination of processes, as well as providing solutions that combine elements of its service offerings. The Company’s segments include Business process outsourcing and Information technology services.

