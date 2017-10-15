Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Has $4,319,000 Stake in General Dynamics Corporation (GD)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC held its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. General Dynamics Corporation makes up 2.2% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics Corporation were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Outfitter Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. now owns 8,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 13,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) opened at 213.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.55 and its 200-day moving average is $198.93. General Dynamics Corporation has a one year low of $148.76 and a one year high of $214.81.

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. General Dynamics Corporation had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post $9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Dynamics Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of General Dynamics Corporation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of General Dynamics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of General Dynamics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of General Dynamics Corporation in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.45.

General Dynamics Corporation is a global aerospace and defense company. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; information technology (IT) services and C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) solutions, and shipbuilding and ship repair.

