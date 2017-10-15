GSB Wealth Management LLC Maintains Holdings in Cummins Inc. (CMI)

GSB Wealth Management LLC continued to hold its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Cummins accounts for about 1.6% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 2,874.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,211,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,924,000 after purchasing an additional 9,867,890 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in Cummins by 11,096.3% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,149,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,586 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 434.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,380,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,833 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 82.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,969,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,426,000 after purchasing an additional 890,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 784.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 784,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,307,000 after purchasing an additional 696,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Buckingham Research started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG dropped their target price on Cummins from $155.00 to $147.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cummins from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.91.

In related news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 7,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.86, for a total transaction of $1,161,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,032.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pat Ward sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $845,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,633 shares of company stock worth $2,942,108. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Inc. (NYSE CMI) traded up 0.41% on Friday, hitting $172.62. 709,788 shares of the stock traded hands. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.22 and a 52-week high of $174.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.30. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.05). Cummins had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post $7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.76%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes and services diesel and natural gas engines and engine-related component products. The Company’s segments include Engine, Distribution, Components and Power Systems. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, as well as certain customer brand names, for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle (RV), light-duty automotive and agricultural markets.

