GSB Wealth Management LLC maintained its position in TotalFinaElf, S.A. (NYSE:TOT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TotalFinaElf, were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TOT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TotalFinaElf, by 762,513.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,575,498 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $634,057,000 after buying an additional 12,573,849 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in TotalFinaElf, by 5,258.7% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,038,040 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,338,000 after buying an additional 1,018,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in TotalFinaElf, by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,558,053 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $582,759,000 after buying an additional 871,051 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in TotalFinaElf, in the first quarter valued at $41,274,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its stake in TotalFinaElf, by 20.7% in the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,871,102 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $191,968,000 after buying an additional 663,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalFinaElf S.A. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/gsb-wealth-management-llc-has-283000-position-in-totalfinaelf-s-a-tot.html.

Shares of TotalFinaElf, S.A. (TOT) traded down 0.55% on Friday, hitting $53.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127,217 shares. The company has a market cap of $134.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.56. TotalFinaElf, S.A. has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $55.04.

TotalFinaElf, (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.92 billion during the quarter. TotalFinaElf, had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.59%. Analysts anticipate that TotalFinaElf, S.A. will post $3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.7416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. This is a positive change from TotalFinaElf,’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TotalFinaElf,’s payout ratio is currently 80.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut TotalFinaElf, from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of TotalFinaElf, in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Scotiabank set a $54.00 target price on TotalFinaElf, and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays PLC cut TotalFinaElf, from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.30 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TotalFinaElf, from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TotalFinaElf, has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

About TotalFinaElf,

Total SA (Total) is an oil and gas company. The Company has three segments: an Upstream segment, including the activities of the exploration and production of hydrocarbons, and the activities of gas and power; a Refining & Chemicals segment constituting an industrial hub consisting of the activities of refining, petrochemicals and specialty chemicals, and also includes the activities of oil trading and shipping, and a Marketing & Services segment, including the activities of supply and marketing in the field of petroleum products, as well as the activity of New Energies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalFinaElf, S.A. (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalFinaElf S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalFinaElf S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.