GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Jernigan Capital, Inc. (JCAP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE:JCAP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.12% of Jernigan Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in Jernigan Capital during the second quarter valued at $119,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Jernigan Capital by 226.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Jernigan Capital during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Jernigan Capital during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jernigan Capital during the second quarter valued at $348,000. 60.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JCAP. FBR & Co set a $25.00 price objective on Jernigan Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Jernigan Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet lowered Jernigan Capital from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE JCAP) opened at 21.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.97. Jernigan Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $23.34. The company has a market capitalization of $297.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Jernigan Capital had a net margin of 185.96% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jernigan Capital, Inc. will post $1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 69.65%.

In other news, insider John A. Good bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $108,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 217,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry J. Thie bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $35,062.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,988.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,600 shares of company stock valued at $222,416. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company provides capital to private developers, owners and operators of self-storage facilities. It intends to generate long-term returns on development property investments through a fixed rate of interest on its invested capital together with an interest in the positive cash flows of the self-storage development from operations, sales and/or refinancings.

