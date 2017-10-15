Grupo Televisa S.A. (TV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Televisa S.A. (NYSE:TV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Grupo Televisa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Grupo Televisa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $27.00 target price on Grupo Televisa and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Grupo Televisa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TV. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ngam Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 14,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa (TV) opened at 23.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.15 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.19. Grupo Televisa has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $27.37.

About Grupo Televisa

Grupo Televisa, SAB. is a media company in the international entertainment business. The Company operates in four business segments: Content, Sky, Telecommunications, and Other Businesses. It operates four broadcast channels in Mexico City and has affiliated stations throughout the country. It produces pay-television channels with national and international feeds, throughout Latin America, the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia Pacific.

