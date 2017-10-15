Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (SUPV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NASDAQ:SUPV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Supervielle SA is a private domestically-owned financial group primarily in Argentina. The Company owns Banco Supervielle S.A., an Argentine private domestically-owned bank which operates primary in the City of Buenos Aires and the Greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area, Mendoza and San Luis. Grupo Supervielle SA is based in Bueno Aires, Argentina. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SUPV. UBS AG increased their price target on Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America Corporation restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NASDAQ SUPV) opened at 24.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.33. Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $25.41. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion and a PE ratio of 81.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR by 13.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,292,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,971,000 after acquiring an additional 153,291 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR in the second quarter worth approximately $1,901,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR by 14.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 431,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 54,446 shares in the last quarter. Tricadia Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR by 8.0% in the second quarter. Tricadia Capital Management LLC now owns 416,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 30,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR in the second quarter worth approximately $1,141,000.

About Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR

Grupo Supervielle SA is an Argentina-based holding company primarily engaged in the financial sector. The Company provides services through numerous subsidiaries, such as Banco Supervielle SA, that offers bank services, mainly to individuals and commercial customers; Cordial Compania Financiera SA, which focuses on credit card issuing, as well as providing consumer loans and insurance for Wal-Mart Argentina customers; Tarjeta Automatica SA, which issues and administrates credit cards; Cordial Microfinanzas SA, that offers financing for urban micro-enterprises; Supervielle Seguros SA, which sells insurance products; Supervielle Asset Management Sociedad Gerente de FCI SA, which manages investment funds, and Espacio Cordial Servicios SA, that distributes audio and video equipment, computers, home appliance and air conditioning units, among others.

