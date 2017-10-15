Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,425 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.68% of Group 1 Automotive worth $8,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 93.2% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Invictus RG raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 435.1% in the first quarter. Invictus RG now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Group 1 Automotive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

In other news, CFO John C. Rickel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $669,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE GPI) opened at 69.48 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $51.62 and a one year high of $83.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.73.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.12). Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post $7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc is an operator in the automotive retail industry. The Company, through its dealerships, sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

