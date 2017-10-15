Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,935 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 291,133 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $270,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,946,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,128,119,000 after buying an additional 142,214 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,094,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,017,719,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,071,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $908,302,000 after buying an additional 27,598 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $843,172,000 after buying an additional 45,805 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 970,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,046,000 after buying an additional 87,783 shares during the period. 33.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $970.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup Inc. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,135.00 to $1,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,080.00 price objective (up previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price objective (down previously from $1,065.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,058.98.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) opened at 1007.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $957.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $943.37. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $743.59 and a one year high of $1,014.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.25 by ($3.24). The company had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post $30.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

