Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.18

News articles about Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Graphic Packaging Holding earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.5525228047249 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Graphic Packaging Holding Company alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GPK shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging Holding in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Graphic Packaging Holding from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging Holding in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging Holding in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging Holding from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE GPK) opened at 14.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average is $13.45. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $14.37. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Graphic Packaging Holding had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging Holding’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.18” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/graphic-packaging-holding-gpk-given-media-sentiment-score-of-0-18.html.

About Graphic Packaging Holding

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a provider of paper-based packaging solutions for a range of products to food, beverage and other consumer product companies. The Company’s segments include Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other. The Paperboard Mills segment includes the Company’s North American paperboard mills, which produce primarily coated unbleached kraft and coated recycled board.

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Holding Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging Holding Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.