Gotham Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (CNX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNX) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 102,215 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CONSOL Energy worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 9.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

In other CONSOL Energy news, Director J. Palmer Clarkson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNX) opened at 15.87 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.65 billion. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $22.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $865.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.79 million. CONSOL Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 202.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post $0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc upped their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.37.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc (CONSOL Energy) is an integrated energy company. The Company’s divisions include Exploration and Production (E&P), Pennsylvania (PA) Mining Operations and Other. The E&P division operates through four segments: Marcellus Shale, Utica Shale, Coalbed Methane (CBM) and Other Gas, which produce pipeline quality natural gas for sale primarily to gas wholesalers.

