Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc. (GOLF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $339.72 Million

Equities analysts expect that Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOLF) will report sales of $339.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Golfsmith International Holdings’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $347.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $333.50 million. Golfsmith International Holdings posted sales of $332.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Golfsmith International Holdings will report full year sales of $339.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.59 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Golfsmith International Holdings.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered shares of Golfsmith International Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golfsmith International Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golfsmith International Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Golfsmith International Holdings in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Forward View set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Golfsmith International Holdings and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.47.

Shares of Golfsmith International Holdings (NASDAQ:GOLF) opened at 17.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60. Golfsmith International Holdings has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $22.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golfsmith International Holdings during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,354,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Golfsmith International Holdings by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Golfsmith International Holdings by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 42,005 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Golfsmith International Holdings by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 12,888 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Golfsmith International Holdings by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 856,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after acquiring an additional 41,279 shares during the period.

