Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Lowers Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (PES) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE:PES) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PES. Seaport Global Securities cut Pioneer Energy Services Corp. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Energy Services Corp. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Pioneer Energy Services Corp. from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.75 price objective on shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Pioneer Energy Services Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an in-line rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.03.

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (PES) traded down 4.55% during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.10. 605,138 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2.52. Pioneer Energy Services Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The stock’s market cap is $162.49 million.

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE:PES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $107.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 million. Pioneer Energy Services Corp. had a negative return on equity of 28.63% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The company’s revenue was up 72.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Energy Services Corp. will post ($0.66) EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. by 532.0% in the second quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 76,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 64,251 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. by 76.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,058,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 889,179 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. by 390.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,088,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 1,662,241 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. by 17.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 506,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 74,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. in the second quarter valued at $1,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. Company Profile

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling services and production services to a group of independent oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally in Colombia. The Company operates through two segments, which include drilling services segment and production services segment.

