Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Initiates Coverage on ENSCO PLC (ESV)

Research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) assumed coverage on shares of ENSCO PLC (NYSE:ESV) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.67% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS AG upgraded ENSCO PLC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Nordea Equity Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of ENSCO PLC in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of ENSCO PLC in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded ENSCO PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.75 price target on shares of ENSCO PLC in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.09.

Get ENSCO PLC alerts:

ENSCO PLC (NYSE ESV) traded up 3.95% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.53. The stock had a trading volume of 18,192,868 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.75. ENSCO PLC has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $12.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.11.

ENSCO PLC (NYSE:ESV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. ENSCO PLC had a return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ENSCO PLC will post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/goldman-sachs-group-inc-the-initiates-coverage-on-ensco-plc-esv.html.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENSCO PLC during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ENSCO PLC during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ENSCO PLC by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 116,636 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 26,762 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ENSCO PLC by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 78,712 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 54,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ENSCO PLC during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENSCO PLC Company Profile

Ensco plc is an offshore contract drilling company. The Company provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. Its segments include Floaters, Jackups and Other. The Floaters segment includes its drillships and semisubmersible rigs, and provides contract drilling.

Receive News & Ratings for ENSCO PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENSCO PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.