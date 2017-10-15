Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (GS) Stake Maintained by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp maintained its stake in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Waldron LP bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,592,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 61,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) opened at 238.53 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.45 and a 12-month high of $255.15. The stock has a market cap of $92.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.31.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 26.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post $18.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.74%.

In other Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 17,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.02, for a total transaction of $4,156,328.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,827,217.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David M. Solomon sold 3,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.59, for a total value of $754,983.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,128,994.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,535 shares of company stock worth $5,956,868 in the last three months. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GS. HSBC Holdings plc downgraded Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $223.80 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.09.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is an investment banking, securities and investment management company that provides a range of financial services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The Company operates in four business segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management.

