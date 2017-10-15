Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 506,483 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,062,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 506,483 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.64% of Chico’s FAS worth $19,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 267.5% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 70,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 51,634 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the second quarter worth $340,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 96.9% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 591,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,576,000 after buying an additional 291,253 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 8.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,333,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,082,000 after buying an additional 542,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Holding Co. grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 925.2% during the second quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 664,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,258,000 after buying an additional 599,560 shares in the last quarter.

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) opened at 7.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $938.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $578.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.58 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America Corporation downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Chico’s FAS from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc is an omni-channel specialty retailer of women’s private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates and accessories, operating under the Chico’s, White House Black Market (WHBM) and Soma brand names. The Company is also engaged in the sale of merchandise in its domestic and international retail stores.

