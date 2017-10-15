Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Position in Avangrid, Inc. (AGR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 131,370 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Avangrid worth $17,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 0.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 3.4% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 0.3% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 36,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 2.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE AGR) opened at 47.99 on Friday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $49.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post $2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Avangrid from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.50 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co upped their target price on Avangrid from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc is an energy and utility company. The Company operates through three segments: Networks, Renewables and Gas. The Networks segment includes all the energy transmission and distribution activities, and any other regulated activity originating in New York and Maine, and regulated electric distribution, electric transmission and gas distribution activities originating in Connecticut and Massachusetts.

