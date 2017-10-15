Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $18.72 Million Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,333,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 201,771 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of ON Semiconductor Corporation worth $18,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation by 2,234.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 9,609 shares in the last quarter. Nine Chapters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ON. Zacks Investment Research lowered ON Semiconductor Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub lowered ON Semiconductor Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Craig Hallum began coverage on ON Semiconductor Corporation in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.55.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ ON) opened at 19.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $19.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 2.01.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 3,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $66,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 15,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $299,527.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,723 shares of company stock worth $1,336,427 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation offers a portfolio of sensors, power management, connectivity, custom and system on chip (SoC), analog, logic, timing, and discrete devices. The Company’s segments include Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group offers a range of discrete, module and integrated semiconductor products.

