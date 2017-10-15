Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in CalAtlantic Group, Inc. (CAA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CalAtlantic Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAA) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,223 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 378,299 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.47% of CalAtlantic Group worth $18,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CalAtlantic Group by 14,538.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,035,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987,630 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CalAtlantic Group by 515.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,261,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,155 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in CalAtlantic Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CalAtlantic Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,362,000 after purchasing an additional 523,054 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in CalAtlantic Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,049,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,812,000 after purchasing an additional 491,510 shares during the period.

Shares of CalAtlantic Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAA) opened at 37.69 on Friday. CalAtlantic Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.11.

CalAtlantic Group (NYSE:CAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. CalAtlantic Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 7.26%. CalAtlantic Group’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CalAtlantic Group, Inc. will post $3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. CalAtlantic Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.46%.

In related news, CEO Larry T. Nicholson sold 17,033 shares of CalAtlantic Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $613,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,405,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “ourperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of CalAtlantic Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CalAtlantic Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CalAtlantic Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. JMP Securities upgraded shares of CalAtlantic Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays PLC upgraded shares of CalAtlantic Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CalAtlantic Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

About CalAtlantic Group

CalAtlantic Group, Inc is a diversified builder of single-family attached and detached homes. The Company operates through two segments: homebuilding and financial services. The homebuilding segment operations include acquiring and developing land, and constructing and selling single-family attached and detached homes.

