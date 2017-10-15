Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 16,936 Shares of SpartanNash Company (SPTN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,936 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.95% of SpartanNash worth $19,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in SpartanNash in the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in SpartanNash by 199.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 77,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 51,845 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in SpartanNash by 8.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 11,504 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in SpartanNash by 1.8% in the second quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in SpartanNash in the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ SPTN) opened at 25.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $951.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average of $29.19. SpartanNash Company has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $40.38.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SpartanNash Company will post $2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company is a multi-regional grocery distributor and grocery retailer. The Company’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent grocery retailers (independent retailers), select national retailers, its corporate owned retail stores, and the United States military commissaries.

