Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 400 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation by 12.8% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation by 39.0% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation by 28.6% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation by 9.2% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Argus upped their price target on Northrop Grumman Corporation from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Northrop Grumman Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $294.00 price target on Northrop Grumman Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.72.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) traded down 0.76% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $296.40. The company had a trading volume of 771,082 shares. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52-week low of $214.59 and a 52-week high of $299.33. The stock has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $279.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.63.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Northrop Grumman Corporation had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 9.20%. Northrop Grumman Corporation’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post $12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Lisa R. Davis sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $96,612.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,983.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation is a global security company. The Company provides products, systems and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike, and logistics and modernization. The Company’s segments include Aerospace Systems, Mission Systems and Technology Services.

