Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $2.62 Million Stake in Equity Residential (EQR)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 17,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.15.

In other news, insider Michael L. Manelis sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $29,023.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Santee sold 10,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $744,988.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,622 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,599. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) traded up 0.39% on Friday, hitting $67.49. 1,250,805 shares of the stock traded hands. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $58.28 and a 1-year high of $68.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.09. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.37.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $612.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.37 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post $1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5038 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.58%.

Equity Residential is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s primary business is the acquisition, development and management of multifamily residential properties. Its segments include Boston, New York, Washington DC, Southern California, San Francisco, Seattle and Other Markets. Southern California includes Los Angeles, San Diego and Orange County.

