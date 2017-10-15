GNC Holdings (GNC) & Weis Markets (WMK) Head to Head Analysis

GNC Holdings (NYSE: GNC) and Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

GNC Holdings has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weis Markets has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GNC Holdings and Weis Markets’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GNC Holdings $2.48 billion 0.22 $278.86 million ($5.30) -1.49 Weis Markets $3.40 billion 0.34 $173.90 million $3.05 14.04

GNC Holdings has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Weis Markets. GNC Holdings is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weis Markets, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GNC Holdings and Weis Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GNC Holdings -14.56% 285.93% 4.49% Weis Markets 2.42% 8.89% 5.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for GNC Holdings and Weis Markets, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GNC Holdings 5 2 0 0 1.29 Weis Markets 0 0 0 0 N/A

GNC Holdings presently has a consensus target price of $8.08, suggesting a potential upside of 2.19%. Given GNC Holdings’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GNC Holdings is more favorable than Weis Markets.

Dividends

GNC Holdings pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Weis Markets pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. GNC Holdings pays out -3.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Weis Markets pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. GNC Holdings has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.5% of GNC Holdings shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of Weis Markets shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of GNC Holdings shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of Weis Markets shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Weis Markets beats GNC Holdings on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GNC Holdings

GNC Holdings, Inc. is a specialty retailer of health, wellness and performance products, which include protein, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty, food and drink and other general merchandise. The Company’s operations consist of purchasing raw materials, formulating and manufacturing products and selling the finished products. It operates in three segments: U.S. and Canada, International and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its U.S. and Canada segment generates revenues primarily from sales of products to customers at its Company-owned stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, through its Websites, GNC.com and LuckyVitamin.com. Its International segment generates revenue primarily to its international franchisees. Its Manufacturing/Wholesale segment comprises its manufacturing operations in South Carolina and its wholesale partner relationships.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc. is engaged principally in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The Company’s retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care and household products. As of December 31, 2016, it had owned and operated approximately 204 retail food stores. The majority of the Company’s stores are concentrated in central and northeast Pennsylvania, central Maryland, suburban Washington, District of Columbia and Baltimore regions and New York’s Southern Tier. As of December 31, 2016, it had operated four stores in Delaware, 50 stores in Maryland, five stores in New Jersey, nine stores in New York, 121 stores in Pennsylvania, 13 stores in Virginia and two stores in West Virginia, for a total of 204 retail food stores operating under the Weis Markets name.

