Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc (GS) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc (TSE:GS) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning. Scotiabank currently has C$18.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$20.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Gluskin Sheff + Associates from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Gluskin Sheff + Associates from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Gluskin Sheff + Associates in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$17.86.

Shares of Gluskin Sheff + Associates (GS) opened at 16.13 on Wednesday. Gluskin Sheff + Associates has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.08 million and a PE ratio of 11.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average is $16.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Gluskin Sheff + Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%.

In other Gluskin Sheff + Associates news, insider Peter Aaron Zaltz sold 8,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.32, for a total value of C$142,387.72.

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc is a wealth management company serving high net worth private clients and institutional investors. The Company provides discretionary investment management services. It provides private client services to high net worth investors, including entrepreneurs, family trusts, private charitable foundations and estates.

