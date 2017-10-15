Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GSAT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Shares of Globalstar (NYSEMKT:GSAT) opened at 1.55 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.80 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94. Globalstar has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $2.59.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc (Globalstar) provides mobile satellite services (MSS), including voice and data communications services globally through satellite. The Company provides wireless communications services in areas not served or underserved by terrestrial wireless and wireline networks and in circumstances where terrestrial networks are not operational due to natural or man-made disasters.

