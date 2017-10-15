Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Global Water Resources, Inc. is a water resource management company. It owns and operates regulated water, wastewater and recycled water utilities. Global Water Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Separately, Roth Capital set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Global Water Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ GWRS) opened at 9.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.36. Global Water Resources has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.20 and a beta of 0.25.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is currently 350.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 35.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 89,201 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 203,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 11.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 104,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 15.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares during the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc is a water resource management company. The Company owns, operates and manages water, wastewater and recycled water utilities in strategically located communities, principally in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. The Company focuses on the issues of water supply and scarcity, and applies principles of water conservation through water reclamation and reuse.

