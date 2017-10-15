Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) PT Set at $53.00 by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $53.00 price target on Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wedbush restated an ourperform rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.08.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ GBT) opened at 32.55 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is $1.42 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.35. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $41.15.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post ($2.44) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 27,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $803,203.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,853.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jung Choi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,204. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 694.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat blood-based disorders. The Company is developing its initial product candidate, GBT440, as an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

