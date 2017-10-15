Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on November 3rd

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ GLBZ) opened at 10.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of -0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average is $11.07. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $12.55.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 3.39%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLBZ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp is the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie (the Bank), a commercial bank. The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including the acceptance of demand and time deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships and corporations.

