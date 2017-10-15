Givaudan Sa ‘s (GVDNY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Givaudan Sa (NASDAQ:GVDNY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan Sa in a report on Friday, July 21st. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan Sa in a report on Friday, September 1st. Societe Generale reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan Sa in a report on Monday, September 4th. BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan Sa in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Baader Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan Sa in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Givaudan Sa (NASDAQ GVDNY) opened at 44.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.39. Givaudan Sa has a one year low of $34.45 and a one year high of $44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion and a PE ratio of 29.68.

