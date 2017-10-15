Givaudan Sa ‘s (GVDNY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at J P Morgan Chase & Co

J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued their buy rating on shares of Givaudan Sa (NASDAQ:GVDNY) in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan Sa in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan Sa in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Baader Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan Sa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS AG restated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan Sa in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan Sa in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Givaudan Sa (NASDAQ:GVDNY) opened at 44.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.39. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68. Givaudan Sa has a 12-month low of $34.45 and a 12-month high of $44.63.

