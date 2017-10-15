Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (ROCK) Stake Boosted by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,304 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,937 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.98% of Gibraltar Industries worth $11,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,836,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. HCSF Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 63.8% in the second quarter. HCSF Management LLC now owns 422,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,059,000 after purchasing an additional 164,500 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000.

Get Gibraltar Industries Inc. alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROCK. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Gibraltar Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ ROCK) traded up 0.62% during trading on Friday, hitting $32.50. 191,072 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 1.77. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $48.05.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $247.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post $1.58 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/gibraltar-industries-inc-rock-stake-boosted-by-phocas-financial-corp.html.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of building products for industrial, transportation infrastructure, residential housing, renewable energy and resource conservation markets. The Company’s segments include Residential Products; Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.