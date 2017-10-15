Gerdau S.A. (GGB) Stake Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 787,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 255,386 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Gerdau worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,472,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,531,000 after buying an additional 29,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 118.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,409,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,663,000 after buying an additional 2,938,567 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 416.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,420,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after buying an additional 2,757,360 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 50.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 144,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the first quarter worth about $289,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gerdau S.A. alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GGB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Santander raised shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co raised shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Gerdau S.A. (GGB) Stake Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/gerdau-s-a-ggb-stake-raised-by-alliancebernstein-l-p.html.

Shares of Gerdau S.A. (GGB) opened at 3.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28. The stock’s market capitalization is $6.12 billion. Gerdau S.A. has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $4.39.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA (Gerdau) is a manufacturer of long steel in the North and South America. The Company is engaged in the production and commercialization of steel products in general, through its mills located in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, India, Mexico, Peru, the Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.