George Frederick Fink Acquires 5,000 Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp (BNE) Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) insider George Frederick Fink bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,750.00.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bonterra Energy Corp alerts:

On Wednesday, October 4th, George Frederick Fink bought 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,650.00.

On Tuesday, October 10th, George Frederick Fink bought 500 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,550.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, George Frederick Fink bought 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,450.00.

On Friday, September 29th, George Frederick Fink bought 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,150.00.

On Thursday, September 28th, George Frederick Fink bought 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,620.00.

Bonterra Energy Corp (BNE) opened at 14.40 on Friday. Bonterra Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23. The stock’s market cap is $479.66 million.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/george-frederick-fink-acquires-5000-shares-of-bonterra-energy-corp-bne-stock.html.

BNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Bonterra Energy Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bonterra Energy Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of Bonterra Energy Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy Corp from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.78.

About Bonterra Energy Corp

Bonterra Energy Corp. (Bonterra) is an oil and gas company. The Company is focused on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in central Alberta. The Company is engaged in the development and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.