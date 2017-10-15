General Motors Company (GM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays PLC

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $41.00. Barclays PLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GM. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $31.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of General Motors (GM) opened at 45.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.45. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $46.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average is $35.91.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $36.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post $6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, Director Jane L. Mendillo bought 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $50,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 17,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $617,556.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,119. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 852,901 shares of company stock valued at $32,378,733 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Waldron LP grew its position in General Motors by 13.6% during the first quarter. Waldron LP now owns 8,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its position in General Motors by 25.8% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 248,443 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after buying an additional 51,016 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in General Motors by 29.2% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,375,891 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $84,012,000 after buying an additional 536,754 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in General Motors by 123.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 148,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after buying an additional 81,818 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $756,000. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and automobile parts. The Company’s segments include GM North America (GMNA), GM Europe (GME), GM International Operations (GMIO), GM South America (GMSA) and General Motors Financial Company, Inc (GM Financial). The Company provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The Company develops, manufactures and/or markets vehicles in North America under the brands, including Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC.

