GDS Holdings Ltd – (GDS) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:GDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – in a report on Friday, July 7th.

GDS Holdings Ltd – (GDS) traded down 1.14% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,575 shares. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $13.94. The company’s market cap is $1.24 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average of $11.81.

GDS Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $336.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. GDS Holdings Ltd – had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post ($0.45) EPS for the current year.

GDS Holdings Ltd – Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd is a developer and operator of data centers in China. The Company is engaged in design, build-out and operation of data centers. It operates as a carrier and cloud neutral, which enables its customers to connect to all the People’s Republic of China telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of the People’s Republic of China cloud service providers, whom it hosts in its facilities.

