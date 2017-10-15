Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (GNT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 16th

Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (NYSE:GNT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th.

Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years.

Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (NYSE:GNT) opened at 7.13 on Friday. Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.97.

Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst Company Profile

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. The Fund’s secondary investment objective is to seek capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective.

