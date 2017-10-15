First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Gabelli Utility Trust by 96.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter.

Get Gabelli Utility Trust alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) Holdings Increased by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/gabelli-utility-trust-gut-holdings-increased-by-first-allied-advisory-services-inc.html.

Shares of Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) opened at 7.17 on Friday. Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%.

About Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary objective is long term growth of capital and income. The Fund will invest 80% of its assets in common stocks and other securities of foreign and domestic companies involved in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas and water, and telecommunications services or infrastructure operations (the 80% Policy).

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.