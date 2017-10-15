FY2018 EPS Estimates for Grande West Transportation Group Inc Raised by Beacon Securities (BUS)

Grande West Transportation Group Inc (CVE:BUS) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities boosted their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Grande West Transportation Group in a research report issued on Thursday. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.18.
About Grande West Transportation Group
Grande West Transportation Group Inc is a Canada-based bus manufacturer, which designs, engineers and manufactures mid-size buses for transit authorities and commercial enterprises. The Company focuses on selling the Vicinity branded transit buses. The Company operates through two segments: bus manufacturing and sales, and the sale of parts for the Vicinity buses in operation.
