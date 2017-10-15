Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group boosted their FY2017 EPS estimates for shares of Kinross Gold Corporation in a research report issued on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock.

Get Kinross Gold Corporation alerts:

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Kinross Gold Corporation had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $868.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “FY2017 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Corporation Boosted by Analyst (KGC)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/fy2017-eps-estimates-for-kinross-gold-corporation-boosted-by-analyst-kgc.html.

KGC has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. raised Kinross Gold Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.25 to $4.75 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (up previously from $3.80) on shares of Kinross Gold Corporation in a report on Sunday, June 25th. TD Securities raised Kinross Gold Corporation to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Kinross Gold Corporation from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.17.

Shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) opened at 4.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 105.48 and a beta of 0.12. Kinross Gold Corporation has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $4.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,788 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 12,016 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 495,476 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 126,540 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,643,767 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,851,000 after buying an additional 573,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation in the 1st quarter worth $4,051,000. 59.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corporation Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation is a gold mining company. The Company is engaged in gold mining and related activities, including exploration and acquisition of gold-bearing properties, the extraction and processing of gold-containing ore, and reclamation of gold mining properties. The Company’s segments include Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kettle River-Buckhorn, Kupol, Paracatu, Maricunga, Tasiast and Chirano.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.